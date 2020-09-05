Denis Machuel, CEO of Sodexo, September 4, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

The pandemic is also shaking up habits in school canteens and company restaurants. Eco guest of franceinfo, Denis Machuel, CEO of Sodexo, notes that “activity is accelerating “, without returning to its previous level: “there is a new normal to build “.

Have the students returned to the canteen? It is too early to say precisely, according to Denis Machuel, who nevertheless sees “an attendance rate of schoolchildren of 90% “ : “We remain optimistic on a return of a significant volume “ of students. In companies, teleworking also has an impact on the number of visits to Sodexo sites: “We think that in France we will probably be 25% teleworking.” The group particularly wants to support this development by developing restaurant cards.

In 2019, Sodexo recorded sales of 22 billion. Denis Machuel estimates that this year, it will be 3 billion less. Will the company cut jobs? “It is too early to tell, replies its general manager. There are still a lot of unknown parameters. We are trying to create the conditions of confidence for the recovery. We will use all possible solutions to preserve jobs. “

The recovery plan presented this week provides for increased development of short circuits in canteens. But is it compatible with low prices? “It is possible to be competitive with an organic and local offer, affirms Denis Machuel. A short circuit can be competitive on its logistics costs, for example. “