The recent STS 40/2025 collects as facts, that the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) filed a demand before the Ann partially challenging the CC of Veallia Spain SA (factories), requesting the nullity of article 49 of the aforementioned CC, regarding the incentive of Improvement.

The incentive consists of a “monthly remuneration whose amount depends on a productivity and quality objectives of the work center, as well as the number of individual absences of each worker.”

Thus, the worker will receive 100% of the amount corresponding to the work center if he has had less than 8 hours of absence in the month. “The percentage is decreasing progressively depending on the number of hours of absence. If there have been 24 or more hours of absence in the month, the worker does not charge this plus.”

The CC specifies that all the absences of the worker must be taken into account “in order to lessen the amount of the plus, except those due to vacations, time differences, trade union licenses and permits paid due to the death of a spouse, father-mother or children of the worker “

In addition, in the aforementioned demand CGT argued that the regulation of the incentive was discriminatory, on the one hand, due to disease, since it penalized medical absences; On the other hand, due to sex, by especially affecting women who exercise conciliation rights; and, third and last, due to discrimination by association, when the absences were due to the care of sick family members.

Judgment 4/2024 issued by the AN, on January 22, it estimated the demand and declared the partial nullity of article 49 of the aforementioned CC annuling both the reference to the accounting of individual absences, as well as the reduction of the incentive depending on the number of the number of hours of absence.

In this way, from the publication of the San 4/2024 and in compliance with this, all working people, regardless of their absences, should receive 100% of the incentive, which, according to the company, denatured their function of Promotion of assistance to work and fight against absenteeism.

Therefore, the company resorts to the TS arguing that the regulation of the incentive was not discriminatory and that it distorted the nature of the salary complement.

The inadequacy of the procedure for the challenge of collective agreements also contributed as a cassation reason, dismissing the TS said reason when stating that the claim to achieve a partial nullity declaration of a statutory CC for illegality has a perfect lace in the “procedural modality of challenge of challenge of challenge collective agreements, regulated in art.

In the first reason of the RC, the company denies that the regulation of the incentive is discriminatory. In this sense, and in relation to disease discrimination, the TS recalls that Law 15/2022, of July 12, prohibits differences of treatment due to disease (art. 2.3 and art. 9.1).

According to the TS, if the amount of the incentive was calculated by computing absences derived from a disease, the norm would be violated. In relation to the definition of indirect discrimination due to sex, LO 3/2007, of March 22, states that it is that situation in which a apparently neutral norm or practice disproportionately harms women.

In this regard, and TS quotes the STC 153/2021, which recognizes that women are the ones who mostly exercise conciliation rights, and the San 19 June 19, 2023, which confirms that the discount on incentives for conciliation permits constitutes indirect discrimination.

In relation to the definition of discrimination by association, we must resort to art. 6.2.a) of Law 15/2022 that explains that it occurs when a person is unfavorably treated by their relationship with another affected by a cause of discrimination.

Therefore, the TS affirms that if a worker hosts a permit to take care of a sick family member and this entails the reduction of his incentive, discrimination would be really produced by association.

On the other hand, the TS also refers to absenteeism remembering that the STJUE of January 18, 2018, C-270/2016, recognizes that the fight against absenteeism responds to a “legitimate purpose” of employment policy. However, this fight must be made without violating regulations on equality and non -discrimination.

Therefore, the Supreme concludes that the incentive is valid provided that the company excludes from the computation the absences due to disease, conciliation or care of sick relatives.

We must not forget that work absenteeism in Spain constitutes a very serious structural problem; That is, in the last decade the number of processes initiated for temporary disability due to common contingencies (ITCC) increased by 121.55% between 2015 and 2024 (Amat).

This important increase has meant a challenge for both companies and the Social Security system, highlighting the need to implement effective measures to manage and reduce it.