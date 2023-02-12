Collective bargaining | Pam and the Trade Union to the negotiation result

The consensus was reached on Sunday evening. The agreement will still be processed during Sunday in the administration of the unions.

Service industries the negotiators of the trade union Pami and the Trade Union have reached an agreement on the working conditions of the trade sector, says the national conciliator on Twitter.

An agreement to the labor dispute was found on Sunday evening.

The solution will still be discussed this evening in the administration of both unions. We are trying to get answers from the administration within this day.

If the solution is accepted, it will cancel the industrial action planned for the beginning week, which would affect 47 logistics centers and approximately 4,000 employees.