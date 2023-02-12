Monday, February 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Collective bargaining | Pam and the Trade Union to the negotiation result

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

Homeland|Collective bargaining

The consensus was reached on Sunday evening. The agreement will still be processed during Sunday in the administration of the unions.

Service industries the negotiators of the trade union Pami and the Trade Union have reached an agreement on the working conditions of the trade sector, says the national conciliator on Twitter.

An agreement to the labor dispute was found on Sunday evening.

The solution will still be discussed this evening in the administration of both unions. We are trying to get answers from the administration within this day.

If the solution is accepted, it will cancel the industrial action planned for the beginning week, which would affect 47 logistics centers and approximately 4,000 employees.

#Collective #bargaining #Pam #Trade #Union #negotiation #result

See also  Russia Russia seeks to break up European support for the United States with its writings - Russia expects Finland to act as a mediator in the "spirit of Helsinki", says Russian political scientist
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Total War: Warhammer 3 director confirms "new content" is on the way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result