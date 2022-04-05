Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Collective bargaining OAJ knocks out outcome of negotiations on university collective agreement: "We cannot accept that members' working conditions will be weakened"

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
World Europe
Homeland|Collective bargaining

The agreement would cover about 1,400 university teachers and researchers in the OAJ, as well as about 700 teachers in university internships.

Education For its part, the trade union OAJ has rejected the outcome of negotiations on collective agreements between universities and traineeships.

The general collective agreement of the universities resulted in negotiations early Sunday morning, April 3rd. Sivista, Juko, JHL and Pro are parties to the negotiations. The outcome of the negotiations includes, among other things, the amendments to the collective agreement required by the laws related to family leave.

Chairman of the OAJ Olli Luukkainen considers the outcome of the negotiations on universities and traineeships to be deplorable.

“The OAJ can in no way accept that the working conditions of the members are being weakened by agreement. The result of the negotiations with regard to universities and especially internship schools looks so bad that we would not want to accept this, ”Luukkainen says in a press release.

The agreement applies to about 1,400 university teachers and researchers belonging to the OAJ, as well as to about 700 teachers in university internships.

