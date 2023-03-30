Even after talks lasting more than two days, employers and unions are far from reaching an agreement. New strikes are not excluded.
Potsdam – The collective bargaining for the public service of federal and local authorities have failed for the time being. Employers and unions did not achieve a result in the last of three planned rounds of negotiations, as the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles in Potsdam early in the morning. dpa
#Collective #bargaining #public #service #result
Leave a Reply