Split

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (2nd from left), Verdi boss Frank Werneke (right), dbb chairman Ulrich Silberbach (middle) and other participants at the beginning of the third round of collective bargaining in Potsdam. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Even after talks lasting more than two days, employers and unions are far from reaching an agreement. New strikes are not excluded.

Potsdam – The collective bargaining for the public service of federal and local authorities have failed for the time being. Employers and unions did not achieve a result in the last of three planned rounds of negotiations, as the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles in Potsdam early in the morning. dpa