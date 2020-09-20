D.he Verdi union has followed through on its threat of warning strikes. On Tuesday, regional strikes will start, Verdi announced on Sunday in Potsdam. Where and in which industries the strike will only become clear at the beginning of the week, it said.

The union had previously announced warning strikes in the public sector in the event that employers fail to make an offer during collective bargaining this Sunday. “Without an offer today, which offers the possibility of a degree, we have no choice but to call on federal and municipal employees to take industrial action,” said Verdi boss Frank Werneke earlier in Potsdam.

The unions are negotiating with local employers and the federal government on tariffs for more than 2.5 million employees. Werneke had said that an offer must open up the possibility of an appropriate and fair deal. On Saturday there were internal consultations with employers that lasted for hours.

Even the head of the dbb civil servants’ association, Ulrich Silberbach, had not ruled out warning strikes in daycare centers and care facilities if there was no offer from the employer this weekend.

The unions are demanding 4.8 percent more wages. The employees are to be guaranteed at least 150 euros more per month. They demand a term of twelve months, the municipal employers want a longer term. The municipalities have nothing to distribute because of the Corona crisis.

Negotiations are carried out directly for 2.3 million employees. According to the unions, the result should be transferred to the more than 200,000 civil servants. The second round of negotiations is due to end this Sunday, the third is scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd.