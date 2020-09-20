D.he Verdi union has followed through on its threat of warning strikes. On Tuesday, regional strikes will start, Verdi announced on Sunday in Potsdam. Where and in which industries the strike will only become clear at the beginning of the week, it said.

Both the Verdi union and the German Association of Officials (dbb) announced after unsuccessful negotiations that warning strikes were now being prepared. According to Verdi, the public employers walled themselves in for two rounds. “This means that warning strikes are inevitable,” said Verdi chairman Frank Werneke on Sunday. “We will not get any further”, declared the chairman of the German Association of Civil Servants (dbb), Ulrich Silberbach. “Warning strikes are expressly not excluded.” In order not to end up in an arbitration, the unions would have to increase the pressure on employers in the next few weeks.

Instead, employer satisfied

In contrast, employers expressed satisfaction with the negotiations. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer spoke of very factual discussions, while Lüneburg’s Lord Mayor Ulrich Mädge, as spokesman for the municipalities, spoke of a “good atmosphere”. “We will make the employees an offer before the next round at the end of October”, announced Seehofer. First of all, special talks about the care sector and the savings banks should be awaited.

Madge emphasized that employers wanted long-term security for their employment contracts. Seehofer spoke of an “exceptionally difficult” situation due to the Corona crisis and the economic slump. You have to find a balance between the difficult financial situation of municipalities and the federal government and the recognition of public service employees and their achievements, especially in the corona crisis. Neither of them commented on possible warning strikes.

The union had previously announced warning strikes in the public sector in the event that the employers do not submit an offer during the collective bargaining this Sunday. “Without an offer today that offers the opportunity for a degree, we have no choice but to call on federal and municipal employees to take industrial action,” Verdi boss Frank Werneke had previously said in Potsdam.

The unions are negotiating with local employers and the federal government on tariffs for more than 2.5 million employees. Werneke had said that an offer must open up the possibility of an appropriate and fair deal. On Saturday there were internal consultations with employers that lasted for hours.

Even the head of the dbb civil servants’ association, Ulrich Silberbach, had not ruled out warning strikes in daycare centers and care facilities if there was no offer from the employer this weekend.

The unions are demanding 4.8 percent more wages. The employees are to be guaranteed at least 150 euros more per month. They demand a term of twelve months, the municipal employers want a longer term. The municipalities have nothing to distribute because of the Corona crisis.

Negotiations are carried out directly for 2.3 million employees. According to the unions, the result should be transferred to the more than 200,000 civil servants. The second round of negotiations is due to end this Sunday, the third is scheduled for October 22nd and 23rd.