IIn the deadlocked dispute with the train drivers' union GDL, Deutsche Bahn presented a new offer on Friday to avert a new nationwide strike in rail transport expected next week. For the first time, the group is willing to agree to a reduction in working hours by one hour with full wage compensation. She has also increased her offer for salary increases from 11 percent to up to 13 percent.

“In order to avert another senseless escalation, we are now making major concessions again and once again extending our hand to the train drivers’ union,” said DB Human Resources Director Martin Seiler at a press conference in Berlin. “In return, we expect that we will finally talk to each other again and look for solutions together.”

GDL boss Claus Weselsky has not yet commented on the offer. The union broke off negotiations in December and used a strike vote to lay the foundation for longer and more frequent strikes. So far it is fair that the labor disputes will continue next week and will again paralyze rail traffic throughout Germany for several days.

Less work only under one condition

With the new offer, the railway is also pursuing a “choice model” in which GDL members can decide in the company whether they want to work less or earn more. From January 1, 2026, train drivers could choose whether they want to work 37 hours per week or prefer a wage increase of 2.7 percent with the same working hours of 38 hours per week.







Seiler justified the longer lead time by saying that the existing shortage of skilled workers should not be further exacerbated. Otherwise there would be a risk that Deutsche Bahn would have to limit its offering. The option is therefore subject to the proviso that there are enough train drivers and train crew on board, Seiler made clear. If this is not the case, the option will no longer apply and the employees concerned will receive 2.7 percent more money.

Seiler also used the press conference to sharply criticize the GDL and its chairman Weselsky. The behavior of the GDL is “more than strange”. He recalled that strikes are the last resort, but in this collective bargaining dispute they are more of a “means of self-promotion”. With its behavior, the GDL is “putting an ax on good social partnership”.

“Something has gone wrong at the GDL,” said Seiler, citing the temporary employment agency that GDL boss Weselsky founded to poach train drivers from the railway. “In this country you have to decide whether you want to be an employer or a union,” said Seiler.

The railway manager called the collective agreements that the GDL has already concluded with other competitors a “PR stunt to put us under pressure” because they contained clauses that only allow a reduction in working hours if Deutsche Bahn also agrees would also get involved. This industry clause is an “indication of poverty” for the GDL.