Collective bargaining | A negotiation result was obtained from the collective agreement of the chemical industry and YTN

Chemistry in the collective bargaining negotiations of the industry’s senior officials, a negotiation result was reached on Wednesday evening. The issue was reported by both sides of the negotiations: the Chemical Industry and Senior Officials YTN.

The result of the negotiations still has to be approved by the administrations of both parties.

About 9,500 senior employees of the chemical industry are covered by the agreement.

Other personnel groups in the industry have already been able to agree on new collective agreements. The collective agreement of senior employees in the chemical industry ended on January 31.