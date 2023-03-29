Thursday, March 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Collective bargaining | A negotiation result was obtained from the collective agreement of the chemical industry and YTN

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Collective bargaining | A negotiation result was obtained from the collective agreement of the chemical industry and YTN

Policy|Collective bargaining

About 9,500 senior employees of the chemical industry are covered by the agreement.

Chemistry in the collective bargaining negotiations of the industry’s senior officials, a negotiation result was reached on Wednesday evening. The issue was reported by both sides of the negotiations: the Chemical Industry and Senior Officials YTN.

The result of the negotiations still has to be approved by the administrations of both parties.

About 9,500 senior employees of the chemical industry are covered by the agreement.

Other personnel groups in the industry have already been able to agree on new collective agreements. The collective agreement of senior employees in the chemical industry ended on January 31.

#Collective #bargaining #negotiation #result #obtained #collective #agreement #chemical #industry #YTN

See also  OM wants to use private DNA databases from the US to solve cold cases
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Discount Xbox controller with the Amazon Spring 2023 Offers, best price of the year

Discount Xbox controller with the Amazon Spring 2023 Offers, best price of the year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result