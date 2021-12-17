Collective agreements UPM’s Jyrki Hollmén calls the Paper Association “bold for the 2030s” – this is how he justifies the demand for separate agreements for businesses

The war of words between UPM and the Paper Association has escalated further since the SAK Association issued a warning on strike on Tuesday.

Forest Group UPM’s Vice President, Labor Market Jyrki Hollmén calls on the Paper Union, which represents workers, to move “boldly into the 2030s to look together for the competitiveness of the paper industry”.

According to Hollmén, who transferred from Metsäteollisuus ry to UPM, the Group is now a global multi-sector company: it is far from the production of mere printing paper during the Second World War, where “the market trend is now ruthless”.

That is why Hollmén strongly defends separate agreements for the company’s businesses.

“After all, these are completely different production processes, markets, customer needs and success factors in general. And they are also reflected in the working conditions of the employees, ”Hollmén describes to HS the differences in the production of pulp, label, specialty papers, graphic papers and biofuels.

UPM: n and the Word War of the Paper Association has escalated further since the SAK Association issued on Tuesday strike warning. The strike would last three weeks at all of UPM’s paper mills that complied with the collective agreement.

Read more: Paper Association strike warning: A strike at UPM’s mills is about to begin on 1 January

The warning came as no surprise, as little progress has been made in the paper industry’s collective bargaining, even though the current agreement expires at the turn of the year.

According to the company, the strike would be exceptional in that it would also affect businesses where negotiations have not even begun. Only the working conditions of the Lappeenranta biorefinery have already been negotiated.

The work stoppage will stop the factories on January 1, if no negotiation on wages and other working conditions has occurred before then.

Each party affirms its willingness to negotiate and accuses the other of unwillingness to negotiate.

“ Hollmén denies UPM’s desire to dissolve the Paper Association. “By no means, I don’t understand that at all.”

Dispute The crux of the matter is that UPM does not even need a company-specific agreement instead of the current national and union agreement, but wants business-specific agreements.

That would mean five different agreements with the Paper Association.

“UPM wants to break up the Paper Union into five groups, but we want one table. After all, the business can change even once a year, and it wouldn’t be anything if every product had its own contract, ”Vanhala explained to HS on Tuesday the union’s reluctance to do business-specific agreements.

Hollmén denies UPM’s desire to break up the alliance.

“By no means, I don’t understand that at all.”

He assures that the company wants to enter into agreements with the Paper Association, as it has already done with the Finnish Industry Association in the mechanical forest industry, ie sawmills and plywood mills.

Industry Association last week, the board approved the outcome of negotiations with UPM Plywood and UPM Timber. Hollmén praises the results of these negotiations.

“We got a more than 90-page contract instead of 30-page completely different contracts. At the plywood mills, for example, it is now possible for machines to run continuously and work on Sundays, which would not have been possible at the federal table. ”

According to Hollmén, the new forms of working time will generate growth and better earnings, as well as increase profitability and jobs at the same time.

The company is not intended to reduce the good annual earnings of its employees but to increase productivity, Hollmén says.

Completely According to Hollmén, UPM does not strive for personal pay, although the working conditions of employees are now moving towards more individual models.

“Not that there is no collective agreement makes working conditions worse. We have a comprehensive personnel policy and good UPM benefits, such as family leave. We wanted to remove the border fence between the staff. ”

According to Hollmén, there is no going to individual wage formation in the remuneration of employees, but flexibility is being sought together with trade unions.

“ “After all, we are Finland’s most desirable forestry company and we are able to compete for the best experts with our very competitive working conditions.”

Hollmén does not believe that the pursuit of flexibility would drive away current or future workers, even though there is a lot of talk about labor shortages.

“After all, we are Finland’s most desirable forestry company and we are able to compete for the best experts with our very competitive working conditions.”

Trade union movement UPM has also been criticized for the fact that UPM started down the Lappeenranta biorefinery in good time due to the threat of a strike.

“Running a biorefinery takes a really long time to be safe to do in the cold,” Hollmén explains.

An outrage at wage earners’ organizations has also been fueled by UPM’s direct promise that those working during the strike will be paid an additional fixed-term bonus.

“The company has a responsibility to serve customers and stick to its commitments, such as municipal district heating and wastewater treatment,” says Hollmén.

He emphasizes that it is up to each employee to decide whether to take part in the strike.

The Paper Association has not limited anything beyond the strike it has announced, and there are no plans to come to work at all.

Hollmenia wonders why there has already been talk of conciliation on the part of the Paper League with the national mediator, even though negotiations have not yet begun. According to the company, it would be an abuse of mediation.

Hollmén also reminds the CEO Jussi Pesonen promise.

Pesonen, who was interviewed by STT on Tuesday, says that it has given a mandate to the graphic paper business negotiators that if an agreement is reached to improve productivity and competitiveness, UPM will commit not to close machines in Finland during the contract period. The mandate will expire if the strike begins.