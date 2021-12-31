Collective agreements Metsä Group and the Confederation of Finnish Industry have achieved the result of the negotiations

An agreement was reached for the mechanical forest industry.

Metsä Group and the Confederation of Finnish Industry have achieved a result in their collective bargaining, the company informs.

The agreement applies to the mechanical forest industry and is valid for the time being. The entry into force of the agreement still requires the approval of the parties.

Earlier in December, the trade union Pro and Metsä Group reached an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement for the time being. Pro’s board of directors approved a company-specific collective agreement negotiated last week. The agreement will enter into force at the beginning of January and is valid until further notice.