Trade unions have reached a collective agreement for the hairdressing sector with the General Dutch Hairdressing Organization. The salary of employees of barbershops will increase by 9 percent in the coming year. “That is much more than what we have been able to agree on in recent years,” says the satisfied trade union CNV. Members of the trade unions must still agree to the agreements made.
