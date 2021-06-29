The collection of federal taxes and contributions totaled R$ 142.1 billion in May, the best result for the month of the historical series, started in 1995, that is, in 27 years. The figure represents a real high (discounted for inflation) of 69.88% compared to May 2020 – the beginning of the pandemic.

The data was released this Tuesday morning (June 29, 2021) by IRS. Here is the full text of report and of the presentation.

The record had already been registered for February, March, April this year. In the year, the total collection amounted to R$ 711.9 billion, a real increase of 21.42% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

