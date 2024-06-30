Izvestia: Collections from businesses leaving Russia exceeded plan by 40 times

Free collections from businesses leaving Russia exceeded the plan by 40 times. About it write “News”.

Since the beginning of the year, the Russian budget has received 84 billion rubles from transactions on the sale of Russian assets by companies from unfriendly countries. While according to the forecast, the treasury was supposed to receive only two billion rubles. At the same time, as the newspaper points out, in the June amendments to the budget for 2024, expectations for this item were completely zeroed out.

The high figures are largely explained by the fact that many companies that announced their departure from Russia have only recently completed this process. Among them are Danone, HP, Hyundai.

The voluntary payment for exiting the Russian market is 15 percent of the market value of assets. This commission was introduced in December 2022. Without it, the deal will not be approved – this is one of the main conditions for obtaining permission from the government commission on foreign investment.