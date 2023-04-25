There was a real drop of 0.42% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Federal Revenue

The collection of the federal government was R$ 171.1 billion in March 2023, according to data from IRS. The real drop –when inflation is discounted– was 0.42% compared to the same period in 2022.

The result is the 2nd best for the month in the Treasury’s historical series, considering inflation, which started in 1995. The Federal Revenue released the collection this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (590 KB).

The Federal Revenue had collected BRL 171.8 billion in March 2022, which represents the record for the month.

Revenues administered by the Tax Authorities had a real drop of 0.07% in the period: they were BRL 166 billion in March 2023, while reaching BRL 159 billion last year. In nominal terms, there was an increase of 4.58%.

Resources managed by other bodies fell 10.7%, considering inflation. It amounted to BRL 5.1 billion in March 2023 against BRL 5.5 billion in the same month in 2022.

The collection considers the revenues administered by the Tax Authorities and by other bodies.