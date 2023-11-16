Chiavari – Collection of toys in favor of the Gaslini pediatric hospital. The Chiavari section of the League promotes it. «On the occasion of the upcoming International Day of Children’s Rights – explains Valentina Mantovani, city secretary of the Carroccio – we are organizing a collection of toys to be donated to the Gaslini Institute in Genoa, for all those children who are forced into a long hospital stay due to serious pathologies. We must be proud of the Italian hospitals that take care of children until the last minute and it is noble to give our contribution to alleviate the difficult moments of young patients. We do this by also giving a thought to Then Gregory – the eight-month-old English girl, suffering from a rare mitochondrial disease, who died a few days ago, ed – and to his family.”

To collect the toys to be donated, the League makes an appointment in Piazza Mazzini on Saturday and Sunday, from 3pm to 7pm, or at the headquarters in via Entella 71, open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5pm to 7pm.