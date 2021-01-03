PEast colonial self-reflection in Russia also leads to writers becoming enthusiastic about previously oppressed cultural classes. A cult figure for this trend that is still little known in this country is the Kazan poet and prose author Denis Osokin, who is inspired by the Russian-Tatar-Finno-Ugric polyphony of his depressive home region, in which the pagan customs and spirits of disappeared ethnic groups overgrow post-Soviet civilization as medicinal herbs overgrow crumbling asphalt.

Osokin sees himself as the patriot of his city Kazan, where, as he says, he can look back into all times and in which he headed the “Center for Russian Folklore”; he is particularly fond of the Finnougren indigenous in the Volga region, whose languages ​​have no words for “war”, “farewell” or “want”, which is why these cultures enchant him with their defenseless vegetation.

The philologically well-versed Osokin does not, of course, undertake any ethnographic reconstruction. Rather, he finds vocabulary, rituals, the natural piety of the Jersjanen, Mokscha or Mari in the present and weaves them poetically into modern life. In this he feels related to the Russian avant-garde poet Welemir Chlebnikow, who drew conclusions from word etymologies about fundamental energy flows. The poet’s self-image as an ideally penniless wandering dervish also connects him with Chlebnikov.

Primitive erotic forces are in charge

Osokin, whose texts have been filmed several times, is transported into outwardly sad everyday worlds, where erotic elemental forces reign all the more emphatically. The Berlin publishing house Ciconia ciconia has now deservedly published a collection of prose texts and some of Osokin’s poems in a congenial translation by Christiane Körner, but unfortunately without an introductory foreword or afterword, which would have been appropriate for this author. The beautifully designed edition also reproduces Osokin’s lowercase letters and the punctuation, reduced to what he believes is absolutely necessary, the parts of the sentence are preferably strung together with hyphens.

The very first story “Wetluga”, which celebrates the small town in the Nizhny Novgorod district, but also the river of the same name, describes an Advent season in voluntary self-isolation, as it could provide an example for the end of our Corona year. The ego-hero welcomes December as a kind of private Ramadan, a time of retreat, self-reflection and fasting, in which, largely eating sauerkraut and herbal tea, he almost physically feels how he is becoming a better person. Without leaving the house, he wanders around, lets himself be carried away by the tender sound of place names, sings songs in languages ​​he does not know.

The text is also a hymn to the white willow (Russian: wetla), which adorns the coat of arms of Wetluga as a forgiving feminine principle of nature. And so it ends in a love union. The couple seals them with offerings to the Wetluga river god, who promptly reciprocates with a gift in return.