Crowdfunding is an English term that refers to a type of collective financing with which a project is financed through small contributions. It is the path that Borja Iglesias found last night to try to keep Héctor Bellerín in Heliopolis at the end of his loan from Arsenal. All this comes after the images of the right back with tears at the end of the last game of the season at the Benito Villamarín. A goodbye? The player hugged his relatives with the empty stadium and the emotions later moved to social networks.

Borja Iglesias sent a message to Aitor Ruibal. “Do we open crowdfunding so that Bellerín stays? How do you see it?”, The striker affected. “It is necessary”, warned the end. “This guy has to stay,” wrote Joel Robles, who is saying goodbye to the Verdiblanco team this season at the end of his contract. A whole host of requests that look askance at the club and at a footballer who lived a dream during this campaign at the Verdiblanco club. The player declared himself a Betis from a young age when his father put him in the Verdiblanco team shirt. His walk on the lawn, crying, looking at the stands, enveloped Beticismo last night with a multiplied emotion.

In Heliopolis they await a hypothetical solution to what seems like a possible departure of the player back to London. Mikel Arteta, coach of Arsenal, influenced a few days ago in the possibility that he return, although there he has not found in recent years the stability that he did reflect this season in Seville. The player’s desire is to stay. But perhaps feelings are not enough. The economic coffers of the club make an effort in this direction difficult and all parties know it. More than 2,500 minutes after arriving almost at the last breath of the summer market. Even Dani Ceballos joined that desire: “How much Beticism in the same image.”