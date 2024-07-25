Real growth, without inflation, is 9.08% compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Federal Revenue Service; in June, it totaled R$208.8 billion

The federal government’s revenue reached R$1.3 trillion in the first half of 2024. The real increase – discounted for inflation – is 9.08%.

The result is a record for the month since 1995, the beginning of the historical series. From January to June 2023, revenue was R$1.2 trillion.

The Federal Revenue released the data this Thursday (25.Jul.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 637 kB) of the presentation.

In June 2024, revenue reached R$208.8 billion. It is also a record for the month.

There was real growth of 11.02% compared to June 2023, when the sum of federal government taxes was R$188.1 billion.