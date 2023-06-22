Totaled R$ 972.9 billion from January to May, also a record in the historical series, started in 1995

Federal government revenues totaled R$204.4 billion in April and R$176.8 billion in May. Both results registered records in comparison with the same months of previous years. The historical series starts in 1995.

A IRS released the data for the last 2 months this Thursday (22.jun.2023). Here is the full presentation of April (607 KB) and May (617 KB).

The collection data are released monthly by the Federal Revenue Service. On strike, the Tax Authorities delayed the publication of April data.

Federal collection totaled R$ 972.9 billion from January to May, also a record in the historical series. It rose 1.02% compared to the same period last year in real terms – considering inflation.

MAY

May collection of BRL 176.8 billion represents an increase of 2.89% compared to the same month of 2022.

Tax gains administered by the Federal Revenue Service totaled R$ 171.4 billion in May, a real increase of 3.54% compared to the same month of the previous year. The collection administered by other bodies totaled R$ 5.38 billion, a real drop (considering inflation) of 14.09%.

In the comparison of May 2023 against the same month of the previous year, the government collected more from industrial production (+0.52%), sales of goods (+8.8%), sales of services (+6.3% ) and wage bill (+14.01%). There was a drop in the dollar value of imports (-8.01%) and electronic invoices (-0.93%).