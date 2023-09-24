Marco Antonio González I used to fish in the Rio Grandein the Fborder between Mexico and the United Statesbut with the arrival of hundreds of migrants daily, he saw another way to make a living on the shores.

“Once while fishing I found 100 dollars that came in a bag, I started coming. And like now there are a lot of clothes here all over the street (…) I’m staying here.”

The Mexican 37 years old collects the clothes that the migrants they leave when crossing the river, the last obstacle that hundreds of thousands face every month to reach US territory, and takes them to a shelter on the Piedras Negras border, where in exchange they receive food.

“I take her from here to the Migrant House, and the mother, since she already knows me, gives me a good meal, rice, beans, oil, toilet paper,” González told AFP on the bank of the river in the Texas city of Eagle Pass.

On the American side, the conservative government of Texas has covered much of the shore with a thick tangle of barbed wire to limit access for the migrantswhich continue to arrive in triple digit numbers daily.

Many They abandon their few belongings on this shore that remain after thousands of kilometers of road from countries like Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Our daily bread for González.

“I’ve been doing this for about four years now,” he commented just after collecting the clothes that a group of about thirty people left when changing on the shore. after crossing the river.

A young man, who had gone to the water shortly before to help others cross, accused him of stealing his backpack and started crying because it contained his phone and his identification document.

González denied it and let him look through his bag of clothes.

“They think I’m this, I’m that,” he said. “On the contrary, I’m here to help.”

The man, who knows the river and its capricious currents, he says that many also accuse him of passing migrants from shore to shore.

“Nothing, sometimes I have to help them because their children are drowning.”

“Several people have drowned here (…) Also sometimes the police beat them and throw them,” he said, referring to the Mexican side.

Father of three, Gonzalez v.Dozens of migrants are seen daily on the streets of Piedras Negras. There is no shortage of demand, he says. One man’s trash is another’s treasure is his mantra.

“I don’t like to see things that are going to waste,” he says, pointing around him, where T-shirts and pants still hang from the barbed wire. “Because there are people who are more in need than you.”