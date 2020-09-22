Mushrooms on the forest floor can look tempting in the fall. But where can you pick mushrooms and what else should you watch out for?

The autumn is here. This is exactly the right time to look for mushrooms. But that Finding mushrooms in the forest is not always easy. There are important tips and tricks* for beginners and also for advanced, like RUHR24.de* reported.

You should definitely prepare, gather basic knowledge and also know where and in which places to look for mushrooms in autumn. It is important to know that there are some varieties that definitely do not belong in the home kitchen. * RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.