Collecting | Esko Heikkinen has perhaps the world’s most expensive ping pong racket

Finland chairman of the table tennis association Esko Heikkinen enjoys collecting rare Stiga table tennis rackets. Now he estimates that he owns the world’s most expensive racket, but before that, it’s worth going back About HS from 2018.

Namely, HS said that Heikkinen finally got hold of a Finnish ping pong racket, Biesen, which was manufactured by Viiren oy between 1949 and 1951. Heikkinen is also now swinging a Biese bat with red rubbers in his hands. Wasn’t there a green bat in that thing?

“It was another racket, but then another one was found, which is definitely Biesen’s racket.”

Wasn’t the racket mentioned and described in the story a Biese?

“It probably is.”

The difference between the two clubs is that the red club also has the company logo.

“This is the most valuable racket in Finland.”

What price do you estimate?

“Yes, I would start negotiating from the ton.”

Biesen clubs Heikkinen got based on things done. He states that people probably have a lot of collectable rarities related to sports, among other things, lying around and in their warehouses.

“Now is the first generation that has collected more than they need. A lot of stuff that would be incredibly interesting to international collectors is thrown away from the estates. You just don’t realize it,” says Heikkinen.

“If something has been stored in a dry place for 50 years, don’t throw it away now.”

Biese however, Heikkinen is an exception, as he is focused on collecting Stiga’s rackets. In the 1960s, Stiga started making rackets with the player’s picture and name on the body. Next, Heikkinen digs out a racket with a name and a picture on it Seppo Elsinenthree-time Finnish champion from the 1970s.

Foreign collectors have been interested in the Elsinen racket, because they have initially claimed that the racket in question does not even exist.

“Stiga did this for the Finnish market.”

Heikkinen digs out more rackets, including Swedish stars of the past years. Where did you get these?

“These can now also be found in Finland. That also came from Pori, if I remember correctly”, Heikkinen points to one of the clubs and at the same time states that he also collects Beatles records and old cars.

“This is the work of niilos.”

Esko Heikkinen paid 1,500 euros for this racket.

Now let’s stay however, in table tennis rackets, of which there are around 50–100 in Heikkinen’s collection.

“This is a treasure.”

It is perhaps the most expensive racket in the world.

“This is definitely the most expensive ping pong racket in Finland, but I don’t know of any more expensive in the world. This cost 1,500 euros at the auction.”

The racket has the player’s picture and below it the name “Tova Stipancic”. Why is the bat so valuable that Heikkinen was willing to pay 1,500 euros for it and according to him, it would “easily fetch 2,000 euros” from another collector.

There is a story associated with the racket. Yugoslavian Antun “Tova” Stipančić played in the 1975 World Cup final against Hungary Istvan Jonyer against and lost.

“Tova was an ‘eternal’ Butterfly player [mailamerkki], but he argued with them. He made a deal with Stiga. Stiga managed to make a few Tova Stipančić rackets. Since he was in the ‘wrong’ camp for only a short time, these are really rare,” says Heikkinen.

Heikkinen bought the racket from Tradera, which is the Swedish version of tori.fi. How does he know that the racket is definitely genuine?

“I just know. I have been involved in the sport for 50 years.”

According to Heikkinen, there are probably a few Stiga rackets left by Stipančić, but not many people even know that. One “ignorant” was a Croatian table tennis player from the past years Zoran Primoracwho told Heikkinen about the film about Stipančić.

“I told him I had his Stiga racket. Primorac said there is no such thing. Yes I have, I replied.”

Stipančić also has a special connection to Finland. Petter Lindberg has written a novel Calcutta 75, which is about Stipančić. That World Cup final was played in Calcutta in 1975. However, according to Heikkinen, the book does not refer to the racket episode.

Esko Heikkinen’s enthusiasm for Stiga clubs was born about 50 years ago. See also Farmer's protest against nitrogen policy: today the cows stay in the barn

Weak estimates that he has spent “a few thousand euros” on acquiring his racket collection.

“Yes, I know that this is completely crazy and there is no sense in this.”

Why does he still collect clubs? And specifically Stiga clubs. Heikkinen digs out of his cell phone a copy of the minutes of the Kosken Kaiu board meeting from 1974. Paragraph number three reads: “Stiga has expressed its interest in Esko Heikkinen.”

“Why was this? I guess it was because I was the best 14-year-old player in Finland in 1974.”

As Stiga showed interest in Heikkinen, Heikkinen then showed interest in Stiga in his own way: always playing with Stiga’s clubs and starting to collect rarities.

Now he is thinking about establishing a “racquet museum” in his detached house in Tl. Touch. Even now, most of the rackets are in a cardboard box in Heikkinen’s townhouse in Töölö, Helsinki.

Is there a particular racket you would like to get?

“Tibor Harangozo founded the Tibhari equipment factory, but before that he played with Stiga, and the Swedes also made him his own racket. There is probably only one of them left in the world. Of course I would like that. It is in Germany.”