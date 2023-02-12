Teacher Denise has been living a wandering existence for three years: ‘I see myself as homeless’

People who hear her harrowing story for the first time can hardly believe it. Although Denise (55) always worked as a teacher, she has been living a nomadic existence for three years now. At that time she lived in eleven different places, she says. Because of the housing shortage, but especially because of the ‘unjust’ rules she encounters. “I fell between two stools.”