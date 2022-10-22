Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

As part of its vision for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to be free of single-use plastics, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, launched a new challenge for Abu Dhabi schools, to encourage them to adopt environmentally friendly patterns by recycling single-use plastic water bottles.

The challenge, entitled “Collect It All”, provides an opportunity for schools in Abu Dhabi to show their concern for the environment and join the “Together Zero” campaign, where they can compete for two months to collect single-use water bottles and send them for recycling.

The winning schools in the first seven places will be honored in the challenge, which will run from September 23 to November 22, where the first-place school will receive a prize of 12,000 dirhams, while the second-place school will receive 10,000 dirhams, and the third-place school will receive 8,000 dirhams. The fourth-ranked school will receive 6000 dirhams, the fifth-ranked school will receive 4,000 dirhams, while the sixth and seventh-ranked schools will receive 3,000 dirhams per school.

sustainable environmental projects

The award winning schools allocate their value to implement sustainable environmental projects in the school. Winners are chosen based on the largest number of plastic water bottles collected, and most importantly, they are recycled. The names of the top seven winning schools will be announced through the social media channels of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and all schools will receive certificates of appreciation.

Ahmed Baharoun, Executive Director of Information Management, Science and Environmental Awareness Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The young generation today has become more aware of environmental issues and can play an influential role in encouraging their peers and families to make real efforts to protect the environment, which is our primary mission at the Environment Agency. – Abu Dhabi. We want to take advantage of young people’s interest and enthusiasm for environmental issues, to encourage them to contribute to support the Together To Zero campaign, through which we seek to reduce the use of single-use plastics.”

“Therefore, we chose the ‘Collect them all’ challenge as a tool to encourage them to play an active role in spreading the culture of recycling for single-use plastic water bottles,” he added.

“Together towards zero”

It is noteworthy that the “Together to Zero” campaign in Abu Dhabi is an ambitious campaign that seeks to reach the goal of zero waste of single-use plastics and zero carbon emissions to make the emirate one of the most livable cities in the world. This came after the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launched its integrated policy for single-use plastics in 2020. On June 1, 2022, the authority imposed a ban on single-use plastic bags, in cooperation with major retailers and major retail outlets.