Refugee Serhii built his own palace with bath for his family in ten months: ‘So grateful’

A very small palace with a bath. And beautiful view. When the Ukrainian Serhii entered the Netherlands over a year ago, exhausted with his wife and three children, he would not have dared to dream that he would be sitting like this now. But still it is. “It’s unbelievable how much love we get here.”

New Lekkerland