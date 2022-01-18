In the last days before the suicide, the nurse anesthetists of the Surgut trauma hospital Ayazhan Tashmagambetova and Iraida Petrova were depressed, but the fact that they committed suicide came as a surprise to friends and relatives. Colleagues told Lente.ru about the events that preceded the two tragic cases, and they blame the heads of nurses.

According to the hospital staff, unpaid covid processing times, various frauds with documents and drugs, as well as harassment from the management team were practiced in the medical facility. In the end, Ayazhan decided to file a complaint against the head nurse, Olga Matveychuk, with the labor inspectorate. The paper was signed by several anesthetist nurses, but later all colleagues turned it down, and Ayazhan, unable to withstand the pressure, admitted that she had submitted the document.

Iraida stood up for the woman. When Ayazhan was about to file a complaint, she tried to dissuade her, explaining that there had already been attempts to complain in 2012, but they turned out to be pointless. Then Ayazhan decided to quit of her own free will, but even then she came across threats that she would only go to prison from work. Shortly thereafter, the woman’s husband, Radik, found her dead in the kitchen.

After the tragic incident, pressure fell on Iraida. Some colleagues began to humiliate her on the sly, asking if she was happy that Ayazhan had died. A close friend of hers said the nurse blamed herself for Ayazhan’s death. On Iraida’s last working day before her vacation, one of her colleagues casually asked her: “Maybe you should go and tell the police that you are to blame for her death?”

The day before the tragedy, a former colleague called and offered her to go to work in a maternity hospital, but the woman refused and hung up. On the eve of the tragedy, Iraida bought herself a winter hat and dress. After that, she committed suicide during the night.

After the first tragedy, investigators opened a criminal case on suspicion of incitement to suicide. However, the inspection, which was carried out on December 30, did not reveal any violations. According to a former colleague of the victims, the leadership of the medical institution knew in advance about the imminent arrival of the inspectors.

An audit by the Ugra Health Department found no connection between Ayazhan’s suicide and the actions of the leadership. Later, a number of hospital employees, through the media, turned to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, with a request to objectively understand the situation with suicides. The head of the department took personal control of the situation in the Surgut hospital.