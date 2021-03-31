Mathematician, author of school textbooks on algebra Yuri Dudnitsyn disappeared in Moscow. This was announced by his colleague Victoria Alexandrova.

“We have another colleague of ours who also worked with him for about 40 years: they live in Orekhovo-Borisovo Yuzhny – opposite each other at home. She saw him on the 12th, he was walking somewhere in the direction of the metro <...> He said that he was going on business. I went into the metro and we never saw him again, “she told the TV channel.360»On Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Alexandrova, other people are also looking for mathematics. So, a woman filed a statement to the police, but she could not get her phone number – the law enforcement officers said that they had no right to disclose this information.

Dudnitsyn’s colleagues describe the 82-year-old scientist as a man with “an absolutely sober brain.”

“We have already phoned all the ambulance information centers and filed them in the accident bureau. <…> Nothing anywhere. We already learned in the social security office that he did not take any vouchers. I just have an obsession, we would somehow get his last phone calls, ”said Alexandrova.

Yuri Dudnitsyn wrote the book “Algebra and Principles of Mathematical Analysis. 10-11 grades “and” Algebra. Thematic tests. Grade 9 “.

In March last year, scientist Gennady Kulakov disappeared in Novosibirsk. In September, an 87-year-old specialist who disappeared after leaving work was found dead.