Colleagues of fighter Rudakov came to his family, fulfilling his last request

Colleagues of the Russian soldier Roman Rudakov, who died in the battles for Marinka, began to fulfill his last request. Reportage showed TV channel “Russia-1”.

Fellow soldiers came to the soldier’s family in Bataysk, Rostov region and offered their help to his relatives. They brought with them a stone from the basement, on which the soldier left his last message.

Roman’s mother decided to donate this stone for restoration so that it could later be installed on the territory of the military unit where the 103rd motorized rifle regiment of the 150th division, in which her son served, was stationed.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Rudakov’s last request to be fulfilled. The military department noted that the fighter died after taking on an unequal battle with his comrades.

Before his death, he wrote a message on the wall of the building to whoever finds him asking him to take care of his family. The young man was 22 years old.