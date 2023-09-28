The victim of the fatal shooting at Erasmus MC is 43-year-old Rotterdam general practitioner and practice teacher Jurgen Damen. He leaves behind a wife and daughter. Colleagues at his general practice in the Katendrecht district are devastated. “This is a big shock for the entire region.”
