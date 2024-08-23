Home World

Guardia Civil officers on Mallorca (archive photo) © Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

The alleged attack on a taxi driver in Mallorca by German police officers while on holiday is also causing a stir in Spain. What really happened remains unclear.

Essen/Palma – After an alleged attack on a taxi driver in Mallorca, the Essen police have confirmed that colleagues from the authority were “involved” in the incident. A spokeswoman stressed, however, that it is not yet known whether the police officers in Spain are being considered witnesses or suspects.

The spokeswoman was also unable to say how many colleagues were involved. According to dpa information, several police officers from Essen were on holiday together in Mallorca. At least two of them are said to be accused in the end. All of them were allowed to return to Germany.

According to earlier information from the Spanish police, there had been an argument between the German holidaymakers and a taxi driver (71) over a missing cell phone. The injured taxi driver made serious accusations against the Germans to reporters in the hospital: “I thought they were going to kill me. I hardly understand how my body could survive the attack,” taxi driver José María P. was quoted as saying in the “Mallorca Zeitung”.

Meanwhile, the SPD in the Düsseldorf state parliament has requested a written report for the state parliament’s interior committee. It is unclear whether the state government can actually say much there: the police say they have not yet heard anything from the Spanish authorities. dpa