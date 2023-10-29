Colleagues of the deceased American actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV series “Friends,” on Sunday, October 29, called his death a huge loss for the world.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of Matthew Perry. He was a real gift to all of us. Our hearts go out to his family, loved ones and all his fans,” reads a message on the Friends account on the X social network.

Actor Michael Rapaport, who played police officer Gary on the show, noted that Perry has always been “nice, cool, calm and talented.”

“You are part of American culture and will live forever,” he wrote on the social network.

Actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s girlfriend in Friends, published a post on Instagram (owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) in memory of the actor.

“What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short life will live on. I feel very happy from every creative moment we shared,” her message said.

It was announced earlier that day that Perry had died at the age of 54. According to preliminary information, he drowned. A source told TMZ that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at his home in California. No traces of drugs were found near the scene of the actor’s death. Rescuers responded to a call about cardiac arrest. The death is believed to have been non-violent.

Perry gained widespread popularity thanks to his role as Chandler Bing in the American TV series Friends. The actor is also known for his roles in the films “Dad Is 17 Again,” “The Fraudsters,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “If You Hurry, You Make People Laugh,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Tango for Three.”

In November 2022, the actor’s memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Bad, was released, in which Perry talked about his time during the filming of Friends and his long struggle with addiction.