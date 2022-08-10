Fred Savage’s resignation from the series reboot The Wonder Years earlier this year had to do with, among other things, ‘assault’ and ‘harassment’. That’s what some former colleagues tell the American magazine anonymously The Hollywood Reporter .

In May, it was announced that the 46-year-old actor, who appeared as a child in the original series, had to leave The Wonder Years as producer and director. Disney gave the reason at the time that this had to do with “’accusations of misconduct’, but gave no further explanation. Shortly afterwards, insiders told The New York Post that Savage did a lot of “self-reflection” in response to the allegations, knows that he can “be a jerk at times” and received “a lot of support” from friends and colleagues.

Following that article, some of the women who had knocked on Disney's door about his alleged misconduct on The Wonder Years decided to share their stories with The Hollywood Reporter. "The other women and I think people should know what the misbehavior was," explains one of them.

dead look

Several former colleagues speak of forms of intimidation and say they felt unsafe with Savage. For example, according to them, he had a hot-tempered character and they were afraid of his look, which could suddenly change. The ladies say he would have ‘dead’ eyes.

Another woman claims to have been assaulted by the actor in a toilet. ,,He pressed his mouth on my mouth with great force. He tried to touch my pants, but I was able to push him away. Then he pressed his mouth back on mine, took my hand and pulled it to his crotch. I withdrew my hand. He stopped angrily. I pushed him to the side with my shoulder so I could leave.”

It is not the first time Savage has been charged with misconduct. In 1993 he was already charged with sexual harassment, but that case was settled. In 2018, a female colleague said she was attacked by the actor. That case was also settled. Savage denied both cases. He has not yet responded to the recent allegations.

