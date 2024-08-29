US man barely survives night in mountains after colleagues abandon him

A US man barely survived a night in the mountains after getting separated from his colleagues during a team-building event. writes INFORMNNY.com.

Fifteen people were on a corporate hiking trip to Colorado’s San Isabel National Forest in Colorado. For some unknown reason, the group of colleagues became separated on the morning of Friday, August 23. One man was forced to complete the climb alone after being abandoned. When the American began his descent around midday, he discovered that his colleagues had removed the markers marking the trail to the base.

The tourist soon realized that he was lost. He wrote to his colleagues that he could not find the way and sent them a geotag with his location. They replied that the man had gone the wrong way and asked him to go up to the start of the route. While he was going up, heavy rain with gusty winds began and soon the tourist lost his signal. By nine in the evening, he had not come down from the mountains. A search party was sent after him, but due to bad weather conditions, they were unable to find him.

Only the next morning, the exhausted man managed to get a signal and called 911. It turned out that during the hurricane, he had gone in the opposite direction from the trail. Due to the bad weather and fatigue, he fell at least 20 times, and before calling 911, he was no longer able to get up on his own.

Rescuers later reported that the man was in the search area, but it would take some time for the search service to reach that sector. They said the tourist was lucky to remain conscious and able to report where he was.

