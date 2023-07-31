COURT CASEA Polish warehouse employee who made racist comments about colleagues on the shop floor should not have been fired for that reason. This has been determined by the subdistrict court in Rotterdam. Remarks such as ‘the HR employee is a monkey’ and ‘the van stinks, you can smell that a black man has driven it’, according to the court, are not immediate grounds for instant dismissal.

The company where the woman worked, a wholesaler of medical devices for the shipping industry in Hoogvliet, took action when colleagues complained to management about the employee. She would regularly make condescending comments about Muslims and people with a dark skin color.

Speaking to the human resources manager, the woman initially admitted making the comments. She would also have said that she thought it was possible in her department, where many Polish ladies work. After the possibility of dismissal came up, she would have denied the comments again, it appears verdict.

Last warning

All in all, it was enough for the company to evict the woman immediately, because she had “created a toxic work environment” and “harmed the well-being of colleagues” with her words. But the judge thinks dismissal goes too far: the woman had been employed for a year and a half, functioned well as a warehouse employee and should have received a first and last warning to begin with.

The management thought summary dismissal was appropriate, because it has a zero tolerance policy for racism. To make that clear, it had posted a statement on the company internet about the dismissal, including the reason why. The employee demanded that this message be rectified and the judge agreed: a text must be published on the intranet for three weeks stating that the dismissal due to racism is unjustified.

The Polish employee does not want to return to the company and therefore agrees to the dismissal. She receives about 8000 euros in fees. The company must also pay all legal costs incurred.







