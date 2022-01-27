CLAUDIO SIGNORILE, FROM IRTO COLLE TO IRSUTA EUROPE

The socialist who imagined a ‘Italy turned upside down giving us an idea, with a book that he dedicated to this theme, of how the Mediterranean Sea was changing in the global geo-economic and geopolitical equilibrium and of how the South had a fundamental and strategic role, no longer marginal to Europe. Claudio Signorile, Professor of Modern History and former Minister for extraordinary interventions in the South in the Spadolini and Fanfani governments from 1981 to 1983 and then former Minister of Transport, from 1983 to 1987 under the Presidency of the Council Craxi. During this mandate, among other things, he started high speed in our country. The Professor was very happy to answer some questions on the current situation of Europe and our country in the last few hours.

It is necessary to look to a united Europe and be part of it. How do you see the Europe of tomorrow, of the future. In your opinion, will we be able to have stability and be protagonists in Europe?

It is a difficult question, because it is the first time that we are faced with what you call the Europe of tomorrow which prevails over the autarchic Europe, the national Europe, in the sense that the choice that is made is so high and strong. obligatorily carried out, both financial and organizational, institutional and health care, to make the national reading a modest and unrealistic reading and for this reason the relationship between the Mediterranean countries becomes much more important than before. We are having, perhaps it will seem a heresy, a Europe divided in half: we have this Franco-Italian axis, which is destined to grow, and then Germany, two areas that operate with different even if converging strategies of reference. I usually hear from many, I don’t know how truthfully, that Draghi could represent the reference point of this Europe, of this process of change. I don’t know if this is sincerely true, if he can represent all the interests that will come to coagulate. Mario Draghi he is certainly a more political figure than imagined and has shown it. I don’t know how much support he really has around him for what he’s supposed to do.

But what kind of Europe does it look like?

I am very much afraid of a Europe that does not join forces, rather that divides itself and orients itself according to different objectives. I am very worried about what might happen in Germany, I do not believe very much in the solidity and stability of the Social Democratic leadership. The situation is much more complex. From this point of view, the Germans have really shown what is possible and how to govern in collegial terms. We have not been able to do it. Governance in collegial terms means that there are no primates. Is this possible? It will happen? What is happening in the East, the definition of borders not so much military as economic is a reality that will be able to remain stable? Is the Putin-Biden dialogue a reality or an illusory construction? She asks me questions that I have to answer with other questions, but I think it is good to do so, because I have the impression there are too many false certainties. I consider myself not obliged to reasoning positively, here is more prudent.

How do you see this Presidency of the Republic? We are almost there.

I am sincerely very concerned about what is happening around this Presidency of the Republic. They didn’t understand that the question is not a name but a political project. They fail to understand that the election of the President of the Republic this time must be the consequence and no one takes charge of this project. Or they take it upon themselves to chat. Paradoxically, what seems to me the least out of reality is Matteo Salvini, which I have always considered a public danger, but had clearer ideas trying to make a table with the leaders and a common reasoning for a plan for the salvation of the country for the next few years. We must have a project to relaunch the country and help build Europe that she herself called for as a necessity. The unification of Europe is a requirement. But it does not arise from good will, it comes from projects and from the management of politics that I honestly do not see. Perhaps the one who can do it better is Macron who has proven himself to be better than he seemed.

Spain also seems a bit weak.

It always has been. I lived as a pro-European. In 1985, during the Italian presidency of the European Community, I realized the master for transport and the network system which is the basis of a united Europe, the infrastructural network of conjunction and communication. So I am convinced that Europe is or we are dead. Angela Merkel she was not exactly a pro-European leader. She was a great German leader, but objectively she never had a united vision of Europe. It helped a lot because she is a very concrete, pragmatic, common sense woman. I know I say heretical things, but there is no comparison with Helmut Kohl. He was an example of pro-European courage, because the unification of Germany was a European choice from the point of view of specific interests. The Germans could place themselves in continuity with the past, but they preferred to take a leap in the dark and by making courageous choices they made Germany one of the great countries and gave Europe a certainty and stability that it did not have before, dependent on strategic aspects. and military.

@vanessaseffer