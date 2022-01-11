Fontana: Berlusconi first name, but also Moratti an excellent candidate

For the Quirinale “the name for the center-right is certainly Berlusconi”: this is how the president of the Region Attilio Fontana who will be in Rome as the great elector to elect the new President of the Republic. As for the name of Letizia Moratti, vice president of the Region, Fontana, questioned on the sidelines of the Regional Council, commented: “I have always said – reports Mianews – that when President Berlusconi is not the candidate who is certainly the first option for the center-right, I I believe that Vice President Moratti is an excellent candidate, she also has the added advantage of being able to present something new because she would be the first woman elected as President of the Republic, in addition to the undoubted skills she has shown in her history “.

Fontana: “Draghi must work for the country”

“On how everything will still go ‘on Jupiter’s lap’, it seems to me that they are still working on it, the party leaders are still meeting, I hope we can find a solution in order to arrive at a rapid appointment of the new President of the Republic” Fontana added. On the chances of Berlusconi he said instead: “I hope he can be the new President, we’ll see. The elections are an imponderable thing”. Finally, as for Mario Draghi, the governor, questioned by journalists, said. “I have always supported one thing, which I continue to support: I believe that he must work for the country of Italy because it is certainly an added value, then the modalities are more purely political questions that will decide who will decide”.

Fermi: great pride for Berlusconi or Moratti at the Quirinale

“President Berlusconi seems to me that at the moment he is the indication of the center-right and I hope he can do it. Letizia Moratti I think she has taken a step back. If Berlusconi is not there, it is clear that Moratti, even as the first woman President of the Republic, Lombard as well as Berlusconi, would be a great pride “: so the president of the regional council Alessandro Fermi (Lega) elected by Pirellone from among the three Lombard delegates who will go to Rome for the election of the Head of State, answering journalists about the names of the center-right for the Quirinale. “I’m ready for this election, for me it’s the first time . We hope that it will not go like that of Leone, also because with one vote a day it would not be a trip, but a stay “, Fermi later joked, as reported by Mianews.