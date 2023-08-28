Final section of the works for the Barcelona tramway on the Diagonal, between Glòries and Verdaguer. Collboni has not clarified which route he is in favor of to get him to Francesc Macià. massiliano minocri

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni (PSC) has as a priority at the beginning of what will be his first term in office to obtain support for the 2024 budget. With only ten councilors out of 41, he will put the accounts before an eventual government pact, for the one who prioritizes “progressive” parties. Among the issues that will mark the start of the course, the Socialists will also seek support for the reform of La Rambla, the coverage of the Ronda de Dalt or soften the requirement that developers allocate 30% of the floors they build to social housing. Those that follow are folders that will mark the political course in Barcelona.

The accounts of 2024. “The budget is already a pact,” the mayor answers when asked if he will focus first on next year’s accounts, or on the incorporation of partners in the Government. Formally, there have not yet been any conversations on the budget or an exchange of papers, but the idea is to take the process to initial approval in commission or in plenary session in October. With the main festival, La Mercè, at the end of September, it is not formally until then that municipal political activity begins in earnest in Barcelona.

A “government or governability” pact and pending Colau. Pending the outcome in the Spanish Government after the July elections, the incorporation of partners in Barcelona will have to wait. Collboni now speaks of a “government or governability pact”, from which it can be deduced that he could incorporate parties into the executive, or agree to a stable agreement from outside the Government. In addition, he makes it clear that his “bet” is “to be progressive”, which includes common (nine councilors) and ERC (five). Junts won the May elections with 11 councilors and its leader in the consistory, Xavier Trias, summoned Collboni before the holidays to decide who he wants to agree with. So did former mayor Ada Colau, with whom Collboni has governed for almost six years, as a minority force. Socialist sources add that the optimal scenario for a government pact would be for the two parties to have decided on who will take over from their leaders, Colau and Ernest Maragall, who they are certain will leave the City Council. After being the most stable external partner of the municipal government in the last term, Maragall now says that he does not rule out joining the executive. Trias has made it clear that he will not stay on City Hall.

La Rambla and coverage of the Ronda de Dalt. Continuing coverage of the Ronda de Dalt (1.5 kilometers with 30,000 residents around) is an electoral promise by Collboni and is also part of his commitments in the first 100 days of his mandate. The work, budgeted at 300 million euros in 12 years (three terms) would come out to 25 million per year, a figure that the mayor sees as “assumable” and that could qualify for Next Generation funds. Xavier Trias, from Junts, also defends her. The idea is to tender it in 2024, he said in the campaign. In the case of La Rambla, right at the beginning of the mandate, he promised to reduce the planned period of the works from six to three years. For both issues he needs political support.

Ordinance of civility and Pla Endreça. Civility, cleanliness and security were the axes of Collboni’s campaign, and he even demanded them when he governed with Colau as deputy mayor. He now promises to review the Civic Ordinance (for now he has increased the fines for painting or urinating in the street), a text that he has to pass through the plenary session. And he has thrown in the rest with him Pla Endreca [Plan Ordena], with more troops and inspections in the cleaning service, and more Urban Police and Mossos and an omnipresent communication campaign on banners, bus and metro stops or kiosks. It remains to be seen the results and if they translate into municipal surveys, where, in recent years, the people of Barcelona point to insecurity and cleanliness as the main problems.

30% and the drama of the house. Starting in September, the municipal government will address the reform of the urban regulations promoted by its predecessor, Ada Colau, and which obliges developers to allocate 30% of the floors of buildings of more than 600 square meters to social housing (whether new construction or major renovations). Collboni wants to reform a regulation that she voted for when it was approved in 2018, but that she considers does not work because it achieves “very modest results.” Her proposal is to exempt developers from having to mix free market and public apartments in the same building, and they can pay the City Council to build them. The commons reject it head-on, because the underlying philosophy is to truffle all neighborhoods with public housing. Collboni trusts in the support of Junts and ERC, also supporters of the reform. Beyond the new construction, Barcelona wants to be the first Spanish city to regulate the rental price, as provided for in the Spanish Housing Law approved before the summer.

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragones, greets Mayor Jaume Collboni on the day of his investiture. The socialist demands from the Government the commitments acquired with Barcelona.

The bilateral one with the Generalitat, pending. Before the summer, a meeting with the Government of Pere Aragonès was pending. Collboni made his debut by marking the ERC government and reminding Aragonès that the PSC’s support for the Generalitat’s budget went hand in hand with the commitment to invest 340 million euros in the Catalan capital. The figure represents almost 10% of the municipal budget (3,600 million). In public transport (especially the metro), security, health, public services… and also convening the technical commission between the administrations that must decide how the capacity of Barcelona airport will be increased. The meeting was to be held after the plenary session of the portfolio, which was delayed to July 28, and was pending.

Unknowns about the tram or the bike lane of Via Augusta, legacy of the commons. Before the holidays, Collboni expressed doubts about the future of two mobility infrastructures that bear the mark of Colau’s legacy. One is the tram, under construction on Diagonal to inaugurate the section between Glòries and Verdaguer in spring. Faced with the voices that raised the value of completing the junction of the trams along Provença and Urgell streets and the commotion they caused, Collboni specified in a radio interview: “We will get to Verdaguer and then we will see how the connection is made.” In the past term, the then mayoress and the Government announced that they were leaving the studies ready to tender the arrival of Francesc Macià through the Diagonal. In the case of the Via Augusta bike lane, built as a result of citizen participation, but in a neighborhood in the upper area that is a sanctuary for cars (there are 444 passenger cars for every thousand inhabitants), complaints have led Collboni to commission a study to “re-evaluate” it. The prospect of a reversal has the city’s cycling collectives ready to dig up the hatchet.

