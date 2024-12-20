Covenant in extremis between PSC and Barcelona en Comú (BComú) to save the tax ordinances of 2025. After the clashes of recent days, the mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collbonihas finally accepted the demands of the commons to reject a ‘mini terminal’ for luxury cruises and negotiate with the Port the reduction from seven to five piers.

In this way, the ordinances have been able to be carried out, which have also had the support of ERC. For their part, Junts, PP and Vox have voted against considering that the ordinances increase the tax pressure of citizens.

Currently, the port has seven terminals under concession. Permits A and B are scheduled to expire in 2027 and 2030, respectively.

Punishment of tourism

The president of BComú, Janet Sanzdeclared shortly before the last plenary session in 2024 that the Collboni executive had committed in writing not to develop new infrastructures of this type. He has also claimed that thanks to the new ordinances the tourism sector “will pay more.”

Indeed, the new rates that will come into force on January 1 include the increase in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) on luxury hotels and cruise terminalswhich goes from 1% to 1.17%, as well as a mandatory tax for tourist buses of 80 euros (four times higher than the current one). In addition, the regulation also provides for an increase from four to eight euros in the tourist tax cap.

After this agreement with the commons, it is expected that the municipal government will be able to approve the municipal budgets of 2025 early next year. At the moment the 2024 accounts have been extended, but Collboni hopes to reach an agreement easily.