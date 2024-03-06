The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, made it clear this Wednesday to the community members that he is counting on them to approve the City Council's budgets but, at this time, not to agree on his entry into the municipal government. “First we have to talk about policies, budgets; and then chairs,” he stated during an interview on TV3. In fact, he has been insisting for days that they are two different screens. But this morning he responded to her former partner and former mayor, Ada Colau, who on Tuesday reproached her in a video posted on social networks that Collboni does not want a government with Barcelona in common. “Who says no? Yes, we want it, but first there must be an agreement on the policies and then eventually the government,” he repeated and was convinced that “the agreement will be possible in the plenary session on March 22.”

The nuance is important because the two parts are castled. The mayor says that the agreements go in parts, and remembers that he has a budget agreement with ERC. And the commons demand both folders at the same time: agreement for the City Council accounts and joining the Government. Otherwise, they threaten, they will destroy the budgets. In this case, although Collboni is far from the majority in the plenary session (he would have his 10 votes and the five of ERC, far from the 21 that he needs), he could resort to the question of confidence. A mechanism that consists of the mayor presenting the accounts and if a majority of the municipal government is not formed within a month, they are automatically approved.

After his warning to Colau, Collboni wanted to be conciliatory and recalled that they have coincidences on housing, investments for lower-income neighborhoods, or the tram (although he does not set a date for the start of works). “These coincidences make me think that there will be an agreement, like with ERC.” The mayor also recalled that “the PSC has just supported the ERC budget in the Generalitat without asking to be in the Government.” Or that he himself promoted the PSC's support for the budget of former mayor Xavier Trias without being in the Government and supported Colau's in 2016, when they were not yet government partners. “I didn't ask to have a chair, we have to talk about policies, the budget; and then chairs.”

In terms of tourism, the mayor of Barcelona has announced that, in accordance with the regulation of tourist apartments prepared by the Government, his intention is that “the figure in Ciutat Vella is zero.” The Catalan government approved a decree with the support of the PSC, which required it to process it as an ordinary law, which provides that City Councils can decide, five years from now and with an urban plan, how many tourist apartments they admit and where in their territory. “We will reduce the total, we already said substantially, and in the most stressed areas, especially in Ciutat Vella, to zero, as the new regulation allows, we will squeeze it thoroughly.” Collboni has defended that the supply of beds in Barcelona should not grow. “It is very important for the economy, but it has a limit and we have touched it, with the changes we make in no case can we exceed the current ones.” Currently, the hotel urban plan only plans to open new establishments under very restrictive conditions and on the outskirts of the city.

