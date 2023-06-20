One of the first decisions announced by the new mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni (PSC) is to maintain a large part of the management and executive structure of the City Council, personnel who already worked under the orders of the former mayor Ada Colau (Barcelona en Comú). . In this structure, of dozens of people, there are many officials of the Consistory; but also experts or officials from other administrations, such as the Generalitat, signed by Colau due to her professional profile or her political affinity. The decision is a gesture towards the commons and its management, but it can also be read taking into account the weakness of the new socialist executive: with only 10 councilors out of 41, the socialists need support and, in practice, they take it for granted that the commons will end up integrate into the government after the storm of the general elections. In reality, they have governed from 2019 to 2023 with 10 Colau councilors and eight from the PSC. Now the ratio is 10 and new, just 350 votes apart. They could almost trace the structure, with legitimacy of the PSC to choose areas.

In fact, in his first statements made as mayor, Collboni insisted on the idea of ​​strengthening his government. Before the elections, he offered the commons to enter it and maintains that he is open to doing so. The commons do not close the door to a new pact, also after the generals, although they insist that their formula is three, with ERC. Together they would add 24 councilors, three more than the majority they need, which is 21. Colau’s number two, Jordi Martí, affirmed this Monday that they are willing to talk about a left-wing pact and that the moment will come after the general elections of 23-J.

Officially, Collboni’s speech on the board and management structure is that his obligation is that “the institution and public services work from day one” and that his criteria is “professionalism and worth, whether or not they have political affiliation.” Experience leads one to think that he will keep the bulk, do without the most politically significant and sign others. At the moment, they are all still working: they have been ratified in their positions because they are positions that, in some cases, must sign such mundane issues as payroll. In others, they have half-finished files that will be submitted to the government commission next Thursday. The machine is oiled and there are issues that work outside of political colours.

Another issue will be the eventual charges of trust. There are about 115 and they usually unleash a battle in each party relay in the mayor’s office. Of those from the past term, some were already planning to leave, others have left after the electoral result… but a good number (especially the parties that had less) have remained provisionally awaiting the final distribution. In the past term, only the two partner parties of the acting Executive, BComú and PSC add up to at least 90 senior positions and advisers and six million euros a year in salaries.

The figure of the commissioners

In this chapter of positions of trust that the parties designate by hand, the commissioners also belong, a figure between technical and political (he is more than a manager, but less than a councilor) to whom governments turn to be in charge of areas when They don’t have enough councillors. Their number has no limit. There have been mayors who have not been named and others have designated a dozen. In the past mandate there were eight, with portfolios such as the Social Economy, Education, Social Action or Economic Promotion. It is assumed that Collboni will resort to this figure.

From the outgoing government, Jordi Martí, has assured that his party has not left intermediate positions in the Consistory. The councilor, with a long history in the City Council, has praised hundreds of people, senior managers and officials, for making the City Council machine work, regardless of the mayor’s political color, they make the City Council machine work. “I would not do without. They have a very extensive CV and experience”, he stated, noting that many of them assumed responsibilities under the governments of Jordi Hereu, Xavier Trias or Ada Colau.

“We have an executive structure that the Generalitat and other municipalities do not have. It is a small miracle that brings us closer to the European administrations”, stated Martí. With this speech, Martí has ​​tried to refute the contradiction of affirming that the commons are in the opposition while positions related to them remain in office. In total, according to his calculations, that executive structure is made up of a hundred people. Collboni has defended the continuity of intermediate positions and people related to the commons by alleging, among other reasons, that he “is not sectarian.” For now, the mayor has already appointed a new manager.

