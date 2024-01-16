Time is running out. Jaume Collboni, mayor of Barcelona, ​​knows it, but so does Ada Colau and Xavier Trias. “My commitment is that the city has an expanded, progressive government, and has budgets before the spring,” Collboni said this Tuesday. in the TVE program Cafè d'idees. And that is why he has announced that when the pact is consolidated, whether with Junts or with the commons, Barcelona will have a mayor at night, probably from the strength with which he ends up agreeing, a figure who would manage, among other things, cultural and nightlife activities. “I can't say who he is because he is part of the agreement,” Collboni said.

In its program, the PSC defends its own specific model to govern the night and manage the city “that does not sleep” and the actors that act in it. A proposal that also arrived in the last electoral campaign, in May, from the hand of the republican candidate Ernest Maragall, which referred to an authority that had to ensure the functioning of security, social and health care and the offer of leisure at night time.

Collboni still does not reveal who he will make an agreement with, although the socialist has more advanced conversations with former mayor Xavier Trias than with his former partner Colau. “In a couple, both have to want to get married and know under what terms, I have to be clear that majorities must be built and that the orientation of my Government will be progressive and its policies will be progressive, that means preserving public space and guaranteeing the social rights of the city and contribute to the climate challenge” Collboni stressed. And he added: “I have infinite patience, demonstrated by the 10 years I have been at the City Council.”

The socialist has reiterated that his is a strong municipal government, despite the fact that he has had to sign the extension of the city budget due to lack of support and has been questioned on several occasions these months by the opposition. On this path towards the pact, last weekend Colau announced that he was staying at the Barcelona City Council. “I left it where it is most useful whether we are in the opposition or if we enter the municipal government. “I will work for this city in whatever capacity.” the Commons leader said on Saturday. Collboni responded today: “I was one of those who was convinced that it would continue for a while. He said that Xavier and Ada would be there for a few months, it is normal that they want to protect their political space, it is legitimate.”

