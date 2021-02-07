I woke up thinking about her. Weird, I told myself. But I opened the newspapers and found his photo everywhere: it was January 10, the 10th anniversary of his death. María Elena Walsh was born in 1930 in Argentina, the daughter of a housewife and a railroad worker. She was a poet, singer, storyteller, screenwriter, playwright, bursting into public conversation with articles that irritated the left and the right, Peronists and radicals. She was wild and Victorian, ironic and modest. I would say courageous but, more …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS