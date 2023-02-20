Genoa – “Chronic shortage of personnel and insufficient replacement of personnel: dignity is needed for male and female workers of the municipal school service 0/6, for infant-toddler centers and infant schools in Genoa. A situation that led to the collapse educational services 0/6 of the Municipality of Genoa”. The complaint comes from the regional secretary of the Cisl Public Function Liguria who adds: “From Wednesday 22 February 2023, the workload of educational/school staff will be unsustainable, it will therefore not be possible to guarantee the opening of infant-toddler centers and kindergartens, preventing citizens from using one of the most important services in Genoa. A situation that the Cisl Fp Liguria had foreseen, for which it had already sounded the alarm months ago within the union tables, given the recruitment plans which envisaged a low investment in educational services and a replacement system that made water from all parts”.

“Like Cisl Fp Liguria, we had already proposed enhanced organizational systems, objective criteria for the creation of staff and a return to a decentralized organization of work, which could allow the territory to find the necessary resources to meet the needs and therefore guarantee educational services for families. A proposal even sent in the summer of 2022, which never received a response. The Cisl Fp Liguria believes that the problem is to be found within the choices for the expenditure of public personnel, both on permanent and fixed-term contracts. We are concerned about the fate of all educational service 0/6, for those who work within it but even more for the approximately 50 workers who will be at home without work from Wednesday 22 February. The latter are the same employees who up to now have contributed greatly to maintaining the services, for which the Municipality of Genoa has no scruples. Teachers, Educators and School Collaborators, treated as numbers and not as people. Girls and boys who will be deprived of reference points and even worse the right to be able to attend a nursery or kindergarten, because without sufficient staff, schools will not be able to stay open. The pact with families, disregarded”, continues the press release.

The Cisl Fp Liguria “asks the mayor and the councilor for the budget to rethink as quickly as possible the latest choices made, on which we absolutely disagree. We are ready to take to the streets together with all the workers and families if a response in a short time”.