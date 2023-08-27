Lampedusa collapsing, there are over 4,000 migrants in the hotspot

Lampedusa is collapsing: in fact, there are currently about 4,000 migrants in the Imbriacola district hotspot. And the landings show no signs of decreasing.

While some large ships are diverted to other ports, such as that of Genoa, the prefect of Agrigento Filippo Romano launches an appeal to the NGOs not to bring other migrants to the island: “The message that is important for the NGOs to understand is that not to let them dock in Lampedusa does not mean wanting to harm them or create further problems for them. It only means that Lampedusa now, as well as in the recent past, is absolutely unable to receive any more refugees. It means clearly saying that bringing additional people implies inadequate treatment”.

“I sincerely hope that all the NGOs respect the indications of the ports given by the Italian authorities. The rules give room for different interpretations only when there really are serious and real problems of people’s safety. Forcing creates critical issues that are sometimes very serious. Lampedusa at the moment can only welcome a few units until the more than 3,000 arrivals of the last 36 hours are taken to other reception places during the day and tomorrow” declared the police commissioner of Agrigento, Emanuele Ricifari.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, on the other hand, invoked new safety decrees as early as September.

“I believe that a new security decree is needed as early as September, because Italy cannot be a point of arrival for migrants from all over the world” declared the secretary of the League.

Salvini then added: “As minister, for having blocked and almost eliminated the landings, I have won several trials. And on September 15 I will be on trial in Palermo. After so much talk and gossip, Europe must wake up, it must help us, because the Italian borders are the borders of Europe. Lampedusa, Ventimiglia or Trieste are not Italian borders: they are European borders. Since Italy sends billions of euros to Brussels every year, the defense of Italy’s borders must be a European priority. And to date unfortunately it has not been, we have always been alone ”.