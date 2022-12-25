The drama of Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramirez, the woman who died at the age of 28 while training in the gym

An event that is truly incredible is the one that took place last November 29, in the city of Santa Rosa, in Ecuador. A 28-year-old girl called Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramirez she lost her life during a workout in the gym, which left her no way out.

An episode that soon made the world Tour and that of course, is causing a lot of discussion. The family just wants it out there truthsince such a thing is impossible for them.

Betsy was 28 years old and was a big fan of sport. She trained regularly and was also very well known in her hometown.

She went to the gym that day Muscular area. Up until that time she never had any health problems and she looked like it feel good.

However, that’s just as he was lifting weights and doing the squats who had a sudden illness. It is not known for what reason, but she has passed out and collapsed face down on the floor.

Her companions who witnessed the scene soon intervened to help her. In fact, first they sat her down, then they alerted the doctors and in the meantime, they kept her under control heartbeat.

The Heartbreaking Death of Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramirez

The doctors arrived on site in a few minutes and obviously, they immediately tried to do everything possible to save them the life. For this, they rushed her to the local hospital Saint Teresita.

However, it is precisely here that they had no choice but to find her heartbreaking death. Their attempts to help her turned out to be completely in vain.

The video of the gym where you can clearly see the woman collapsing to the ground during training has become viral on the Web. The family, however, still can not believe the hypothesis of a heart attackas Betsy did not have any serious health problems prior to that episode.