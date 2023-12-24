The drama of Ashleigh Vlahos, the young mother found dead in the street, with her little girl screaming: the father's pain

She was an English teacher at a private college, but Ashleigh Vlahos she lost her life, a few months after giving birth to her daughter, due to a sudden illness that left her with no escape. Her father, shocked, wanted to talk about the pain of losing her.

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden disappearance of the young woman, who had just returned from a trip to Greece with her husband, to spend some time with her parents.

Ashleigh's drama happened last October 24in a city in Australia. However, the news only emerged in the last few days, because the father asked for clarity on what happened.

The young woman had given birth to her daughter in February of this year. He was happy with his new life and at this time, he was actually on maternity leave. He had decided to become professor at the age of 25.

At first he taught children who arrived from less fortunate countries. She eventually managed to get a role at a private college in Canberra. Last October 24th, she went out with her daughter for a walk.

However, just while he was on the street, he had an illness, which he doesn't have left no escape. It was some neighbors who found her lifeless on the ground, because the little girl started to cry scream. When the doctors arrived, she was no longer there nothing to do.

The heartbreak of Ashleigh Vlahos' father

The most heartbreaking thing is that Ashleigh probably stayed there for a few hours before she was discovered. They only found her because her baby was crying in the pram. My daughter was full of life, very energetic, loved being a mother and had no signs of illness or anything that could have caused her death. We also can't understand the reason for this end and will wonder about it for the rest of our lives. I wish all this was a bad dream.

With these words Chris Vlahos he wanted to express the heartbreak of the loss. The doctors also performed the autopsy on the woman's body, but this examination did not give concrete answers to her family.