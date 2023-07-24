in full Colima-Guadalajara highwaya cargo truck began to catch fire around 12:00 noon today.

At the height of kilometer 110witnesses asked for help through emergency numbers for the truck on fire.

Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters came to the site to put out the fireas well as remove the truck from the place.

In social networks, various users of said highway reported that it is completely collapsed.

The accident occurred on the road section from Tonila to Tuxpan according to local media. Manzanillo News.

This is because it they closed the lanes with direction to Guadalajara in its entirety for the maneuvers in front of the fire.

Trailers and private vehicles are in a line to wait for passage on the highway.

So far it has not been determined how the accident originated, however, it was preliminarily established that it is only one vehicle involved.

There is also no more information about the driver of said truck, so an update from the authorities is expected.