In 2018, there was already evidence that the apartment complex that collapsed on Thursday in Miami was unsafe. That has The New York Times announced on Saturday. At the time, a researcher had found evidence, among other things, that the concrete was in poor condition and that there were design flaws in the pool deck. There were also cracks and holes in the pillars in the parking garage under the building.

The report was prepared for the Association of Owners of the twelve-storey apartment complex and led to the conclusion that repairs had to be carried out. These would be implemented later this year. It is not yet clear whether the building collapsed due to the defects demonstrated in 2018; the researcher did not explicitly mention the danger of collapse in his report.

Vice Mayor Tina Paul called the findings in the report “very disturbing” on Saturday. Local authorities are said to have been unaware of any problems with the property and have promised to inspect all similar buildings over 40 years old within the next 30 days. It is also being investigated whether the ‘sister building’ of the collapsed building should be evacuated as a precaution. That building was designed and built by the same party and in the same period.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts at the Surfside flat continue. These are made more difficult because a fire has broken out between the rubble and smoke has formed. 159 people are still missing, the chances are that many of them have died. Officially, the death toll from the collapse stands at four.

Mayor Daniella Cava emphasizes that the firefighters are working day and night to find survivors.