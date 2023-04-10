After the collapse of an apartment complex in the center of Marseille on the night from Saturday to Sunday, rescuers found the body of a fourth victim on Monday, while work continues to find the whereabouts of several missing persons.

In Marseille, southern France, rescuers tirelessly dig through rubble for other missing people, a day after a building collapsed in the city center that killed at least four people.

“There is still hope” of finding “possible survivors,” said the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, present at the scene on the morning of Monday, April 10.

“There is hope that there are still people alive,” added the commander of the Marseille marine fire brigade (BMPM), Vice Admiral Lionel Mathieu.

“Tonight the pain and pain are great,” he had said a few hours earlier, when officers announced that they had found two bodies in the rubble of the apartment building at 17 Tivoli Street, which housed five homes and suddenly collapsed after a big explosion.

According to the Marseille prosecutor’s office, a third body was recovered from the rubble on Monday. About an hour later, a fourth body was found, the Marseille firefighters and the City and Housing Minister Olivier Klein announced. “Four bodies found are macabre and difficult discoveries,” said the minister during a press conference held at the scene of the tragedy.

Rescuers continued their operations in the light of the spotlights, aided by a crane, on Sunday, April 9, 2023. © Clement Mahoudeau / AFP

The recovery of the bodies “will take time”

According to the latest report from the prosecution, five people are still missing under the remains of the building that collapsed like a house of cards. In addition, a person who lived in a neighboring property and considered missing by the authorities finally “demonstrated with her relatives,” the Prosecutor’s Office added on Monday.

“Given the particular difficulties of the intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the place) will take time,” said the rescuers, who work hard day and night, in difficult conditions, to try to find other victims of the collapse.

The Marseille prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, had indicated on Sunday night that the missing persons included “people of a certain age and a young couple in their thirties.” There would be no children or minors, she had specified herself.

A “clear identification” of the first two deaths could be made “in the afternoon or tomorrow morning,” said the mayor of the second largest city in France.

relentless investigation

“Hell,” headlined the regional newspaper La Provence on Monday with a photo taken a few hours after the collapse showing firefighters standing on the rubble of the building blocking the street. All in the midst of a cloud of smoke caused by a fire that for hours prevented men and dogs from going to search through the rubble in search of possible survivors.

In a city marked in recent weeks by the proliferation of deadly shootings linked to drug trafficking that have claimed the lives of several young people from popular neighborhoods, the collapse of the building, located in a residential area, close to streets with many cafes and restaurants, caused a new scare.

“I share the anguish of the families and loved ones and I salute the efforts and perseverance of all the rescuers,” Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille wrote in a message to residents. The “Christian community of Marseille celebrating Easter joins me in expressing our solidarity and compassion” with the people affected by this tragedy, he added.

Some 200 people, including families, had to be evacuated from the surrounding buildings as a precaution and a solidarity campaign was organized. Associations of parents of students from the neighborhood and neighbors have mobilized to offer accommodation, clothing and psychological assistance to these evacuees. In addition, the city council has organized accommodation and a reception center has been opened, with psychological assistance for relatives of disappeared persons.

The investigation continues to determine the causes of the explosion. The gas is obviously part of the tracks, according to authorities. “We quickly felt a strong smell of gas, which remained and which we smelled again this morning,” Savera Mosnier, a neighbor of a nearby street, told the AFP news agency.

While Sunday’s tragedy brought to mind images of an earlier collapse of two dilapidated buildings in 2018, which killed eight people in another central district of Marseille, the situation is quite different. “These are not unsanitary buildings at all,” stressed the mayor, the prosecutor and the prefect.

with AFP

Article adapted from its original in French